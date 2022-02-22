BHP Group (LON:BHP) PT Raised to GBX 2,300 at Berenberg Bank

BHP Group (LON:BHP) had its price target boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,200 ($29.92) to GBX 2,300 ($31.28) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 10.12% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BHP. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 2,400 ($32.64) target price on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($28.56) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,000 ($27.20) to GBX 2,350 ($31.96) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($23.80) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,250 ($30.60) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,263.75 ($30.79).

LON:BHP opened at GBX 2,559 ($34.80) on Monday. BHP Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,774.56 ($24.13) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,613 ($35.54). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,346.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,164.80. The firm has a market cap of £129.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.09, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.92.

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

