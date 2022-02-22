BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Shares Purchased by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 2,894.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 272,500 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 263,400 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $14,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in BHP Group by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,175,968 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,178,095,000 after purchasing an additional 6,277,566 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,362,091 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $447,539,000 after buying an additional 193,053 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 114.1% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,658,442 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $142,164,000 after buying an additional 1,416,580 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $125,709,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,867,717 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $136,025,000 after buying an additional 805,136 shares in the last quarter. 6.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BHP Group alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on BHP. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of BHP Group from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. DZ Bank began coverage on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.20 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,400 ($32.64) to GBX 2,300 ($31.28) in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 2,185 ($29.72) target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $784.70.

Shares of BHP opened at $69.34 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.73. BHP Group has a 52 week low of $51.88 and a 52 week high of $82.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a yield of 13.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group (NYSE:BHP).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.