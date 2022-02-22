Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Shares Bought by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 43.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,642 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Big Lots were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BIG. Bay Rivers Group raised its position in shares of Big Lots by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 31,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Big Lots by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Big Lots by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Big Lots by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Big Lots by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BIG has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Big Lots from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Big Lots from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet lowered Big Lots from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Big Lots from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

NYSE:BIG opened at $36.70 on Tuesday. Big Lots, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.04 and a 1 year high of $73.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.01 and a 200-day moving average of $46.10.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. Big Lots had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 3.67%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Big Lots, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Big Lots declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 3rd that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 17.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.48%.

Big Lots Profile

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

