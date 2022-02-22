BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BigBear.ai is a provider of artificial intelligence, machine learning, cloud-based big data analytics, and cyber engineering solutions. BigBear.ai, formerly known as GigCapital4 Inc., is based in COLUMBIA, Md. “

Separately, William Blair began coverage on shares of BigBear.ai in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a market perform rating for the company.

BBAI opened at $5.10 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.68. BigBear.ai has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $10.21.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BigBear.ai during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BigBear.ai during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Gillson Capital LP acquired a new position in BigBear.ai during the 4th quarter worth $243,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BigBear.ai in the 4th quarter worth about $434,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BigBear.ai in the 4th quarter worth about $39,142,000.

