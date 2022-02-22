Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.160-$-0.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $157 million-$158 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $140.62 million.Bill.com also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.460-$-0.430 EPS.

BILL stock traded down $2.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $222.15. 18,382 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,902,068. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $254.30. Bill.com has a 1-year low of $128.00 and a 1-year high of $348.49. The company has a market cap of $23.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.61 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $156.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.58 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 4.69% and a negative net margin of 54.69%. Equities research analysts forecast that Bill.com will post -2.25 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on BILL. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a buy rating and a $296.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $209.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $280.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Bill.com from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $271.25.

In other Bill.com news, insider Bora Chung sold 8,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.24, for a total value of $1,560,428.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.30, for a total transaction of $2,483,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 266,253 shares of company stock worth $71,996,906 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BILL. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Bill.com by 538.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,366,000 after purchasing an additional 319,329 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Bill.com by 51.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Bill.com by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Bill.com during the fourth quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Bill.com during the fourth quarter worth about $855,000. Institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

