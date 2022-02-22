BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $41.83 Million

Equities research analysts expect that BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) will announce $41.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for BioDelivery Sciences International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $41.00 million to $42.60 million. BioDelivery Sciences International posted sales of $42.17 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioDelivery Sciences International will report full-year sales of $165.16 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $164.60 million to $166.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $195.98 million, with estimates ranging from $188.70 million to $207.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for BioDelivery Sciences International.

Several research firms recently commented on BDSI. Piper Sandler lowered BioDelivery Sciences International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $5.60 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of BioDelivery Sciences International to a “hold” rating and set a $5.60 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.93.

BDSI opened at $5.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $549.31 million, a P/E ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 0.74. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $5.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.49 and a 200 day moving average of $3.57.

In other news, insider James Vollins sold 18,541 shares of BioDelivery Sciences International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total transaction of $66,747.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Sirgo purchased 18,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.69 per share, with a total value of $49,999.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 9.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 47,636.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,934 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 11,909 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 25.4% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,588 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 3,565 shares during the period. 64.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of new applications of approved therapeutics to address important unmet medical needs. Its products include Symproic and Belbuca. The company was founded on January 6, 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

