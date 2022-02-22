Bitcoin Atom (BCA) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $277.00

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. One Bitcoin Atom coin can currently be bought for $0.0667 or 0.00000176 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Atom has a market capitalization of $1.23 million and approximately $277.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitcoin Atom has traded 21% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000014 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000020 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Coin Profile

BCA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Atom is bitcoinatom.io . The official message board for Bitcoin Atom is medium.com/@bitcoinatom

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Atom

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Atom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Atom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

