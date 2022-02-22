BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,189 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 925 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.05% of BJ’s Restaurants worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FORA Capital LLC boosted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 65.7% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 933 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 6.7% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 6,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 3,021.7% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 718 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 6.7% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 14.7% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,458 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BJRI stock opened at $34.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $795.13 million, a P/E ratio of -43.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.52. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.23 and a 1-year high of $63.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.14.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 5.44% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.80) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BJRI shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.46.

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

