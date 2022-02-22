Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.630-$2.720 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.660. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.59 billion-$1.61 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.60 billion.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Black Knight from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Black Knight from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Knight from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Black Knight from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Black Knight presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $81.60.

NYSE BKI opened at $55.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.99. Black Knight has a 12-month low of $55.77 and a 12-month high of $84.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.00, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.76.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $386.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.05 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 14.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Black Knight will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKI. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Black Knight by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 323,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,197,000 after acquiring an additional 112,614 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Black Knight in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $889,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Black Knight by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Black Knight by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 138,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,499,000 after buying an additional 50,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Black Knight by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

