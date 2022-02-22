Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.41 EPS

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.41, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 30.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share.
BSM stock opened at $11.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.28. Black Stone Minerals has a twelve month low of $8.37 and a twelve month high of $12.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.78 and a beta of 1.27.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.35%. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 400.00%.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on BSM shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on Black Stone Minerals from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.65.
Black Stone Minerals Company Profile
Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses in the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.
