Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.41 EPS

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.41, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 30.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share.

BSM stock opened at $11.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.28. Black Stone Minerals has a twelve month low of $8.37 and a twelve month high of $12.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.78 and a beta of 1.27.

Get Black Stone Minerals alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.35%. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 400.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSM. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 41.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,157,380 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,942,000 after buying an additional 918,817 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 441,267 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,559,000 after buying an additional 22,046 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 260,447 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after buying an additional 22,960 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 90,127 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 147.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 87,962 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 52,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BSM shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on Black Stone Minerals from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.65.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses in the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Black Stone Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Stone Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.