Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Shares Acquired by Man Group plc

Man Group plc increased its stake in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,052 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,558 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.11% of Blackbaud worth $3,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackbaud in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Blackbaud during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Blackbaud during the second quarter worth approximately $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of BLKB opened at $62.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6,228.77 and a beta of 1.08. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.20 and a 52-week high of $86.96.

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

