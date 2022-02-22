Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Hits New 52-Week Low at $61.06

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $61.06 and last traded at $61.46, with a volume of 6147 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.35.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -6,240.76 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackbaud in the third quarter valued at $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 112.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Blackbaud during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Blackbaud in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Blackbaud by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

