BlackRock Inc. Decreases Position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL)

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) by 19.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,031,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 256,846 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.52% of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes worth $7,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOL. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 10,256.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 717,822 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,618,000 after buying an additional 710,891 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,899,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,384,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,762,000 after buying an additional 454,252 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,132,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,365,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,052,000 after buying an additional 391,685 shares in the last quarter. 2.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.51.

GOL stock opened at $7.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.70. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 0.90. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. has a 12 month low of $5.14 and a 12 month high of $11.43.

About Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

GOL Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout Brazil and across Latin America. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment provides air passenger transportation services.

