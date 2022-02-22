BlackRock Inc. Sells 207,202 Shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) by 34.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 395,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207,202 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 2.43% of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment worth $9,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. 40.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, reduced their target price on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.44.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock opened at $9.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $157.64 million, a P/E ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.25 and its 200 day moving average is $17.73. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $47.72.

About Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc is an emerging growth company, which engages in the production and distribution of video content. The firm distributes and exhibits video on-demand content directly to consumers across all digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles. It also provides distribution of movies and television series worldwide to consumers through license agreements across all media, including theatrical, home video, pay-per-view, free, cable and pay television, VOD and new digital media platforms worldwide.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.