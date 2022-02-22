BlackRock Inc. Sells 56,473 Shares of Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 887,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 56,473 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 3.80% of Western New England Bancorp worth $7,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WNEB. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Western New England Bancorp during the third quarter worth $97,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Western New England Bancorp during the second quarter worth $97,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its position in Western New England Bancorp by 19.0% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 12,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Western New England Bancorp during the second quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Western New England Bancorp by 61.2% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 7,904 shares during the period. 47.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

WNEB opened at $9.35 on Tuesday. Western New England Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.48 and a fifty-two week high of $9.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.91. The company has a market capitalization of $212.19 million, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.42.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 25.65% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $22.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.35 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Western New England Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. This is an increase from Western New England Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Western New England Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 23.30%.

In related news, SVP Darlene M. Libiszewski sold 5,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $47,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Darlene M. Libiszewski sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total transaction of $57,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,044 shares of company stock worth $314,130 in the last 90 days. 5.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile

Western New England Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers a range of investment advisory and wealth management services. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans.

