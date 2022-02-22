Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Price Target Raised to $36.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) had its target price raised by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 48.58% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Bloomin’ Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Friday. TheStreet lowered Bloomin’ Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.42.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

NASDAQ BLMN opened at $24.23 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Bloomin’ Brands has a 1-year low of $17.29 and a 1-year high of $32.81.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 219.10% and a net margin of 3.62%. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 0.5% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 94,908 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 32.5% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 421.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 782 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 214,028 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,490,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA raised its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 13.0% during the third quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 8,499 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares in the last quarter.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.