Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($2.22) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Blueprint Medicines in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 17th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($2.22) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($2.17). SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Blueprint Medicines’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($2.32) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($2.37) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($2.12) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($9.02) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($7.24) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.04) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.76) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $135.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Blueprint Medicines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $66.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 0.86. Blueprint Medicines has a 1 year low of $66.18 and a 1 year high of $117.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.26.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($5.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($4.73). Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 28.96% and a negative net margin of 357.66%. The company had revenue of $107.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.14 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.53) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 213.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, COO Kate Haviland sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.30, for a total transaction of $98,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Tracey L. Mccain sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.30, for a total transaction of $486,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,729 shares of company stock worth $657,700. 3.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BPMC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 1.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 12,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.