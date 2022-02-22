BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF (TSE:ZAG) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF (TSE:ZAG) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of ZAG stock traded down C$0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$14.95. 117,025 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,501. BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of C$14.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$15.36 and a 200-day moving average price of C$15.61.

Get BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF alerts:

Receive News & Ratings for BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.