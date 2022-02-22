BMO Capital Markets Raises Chorus Aviation (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) Price Target to C$5.50

Chorus Aviation (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$5.25 to C$5.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CHRRF. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chorus Aviation from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.85 to C$4.30 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chorus Aviation currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.18.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CHRRF opened at $3.52 on Friday. Chorus Aviation has a 1-year low of $2.36 and a 1-year high of $4.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.03.

Chorus Aviation, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of aviation services. It operates through the Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing segments. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes contract flying operations; aircraft leasing under the capacity purchase agreement; and maintenance, repair, overhaul, part sales, and technical services.

