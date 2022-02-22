BMO US Put Write ETF (ZPW) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 24th

BMO US Put Write ETF (TSE:ZPW) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th.

BMO US Put Write ETF stock traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$14.54. 7,223 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,398. BMO US Put Write ETF has a 12 month low of C$14.49 and a 12 month high of C$16.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$15.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$15.59.

