BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Lowers Stock Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 133,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,548 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.29% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $64,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. 96.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $457.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.08 billion, a PE ratio of 90.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $445.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $485.36. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $301.51 and a 1 year high of $580.00.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.24. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The business had revenue of $336.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.43%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $440.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $552.22.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.60, for a total value of $595,855.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 29,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.28, for a total transaction of $11,833,860.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,698 shares of company stock valued at $26,197,254. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

