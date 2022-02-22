Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (BEI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust to post earnings of C$0.74 per share for the quarter.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$37.96 and a 12 month high of C$49.75.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.083 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.

Separately, Desjardins lowered shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is an open-ended real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is focused on the acquisition, refurbishment, management, ownership and development of multi-family residential communities within Canada. The Trust owns over 200 properties containing approximately 33,770 residential units within the Provinces of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario and Quebec, representing over 30 million net rentable square feet.

