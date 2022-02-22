BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.33.

BWA stock opened at $43.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.17 and its 200 day moving average is $45.07. BorgWarner has a 12-month low of $40.28 and a 12-month high of $55.55. The stock has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.43.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BorgWarner will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 30.36%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in BorgWarner by 95.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 877 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. 91.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

