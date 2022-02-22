Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $322.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Boston Beer has slumped and lagged the industry in the past year. The stock has been battered in the past year by a dismal earnings trend, as well as the ongoing impacts of the slowdown in the hard seltzer business and supply-chain headwinds. The company reported loss per share in fourth-quarter 2021, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the third straight quarter. The dismal results were mainly due to the decrease in revenues owing to lower shipment volumes, partly offset by lower operating expenses. Soft revenues were a result of lower production and shipment volumes. An indirect volume adjustment costs as a result of the hard seltzer slowdown and higher materials costs also hurt margins. Despite the soft hard seltzer trends, the company noted that the Truly brand continued to gain share. Twisted Tea brand also holds potential.”

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet cut Boston Beer from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Boston Beer from $499.00 to $424.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Boston Beer from $785.00 to $670.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Cowen raised Boston Beer from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Beer currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $719.53.

NYSE SAM opened at $378.26 on Monday. Boston Beer has a one year low of $378.14 and a one year high of $1,349.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $466.45 and a 200 day moving average of $506.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.94 and a beta of 0.72.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($4.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.27 by ($7.49). Boston Beer had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $348.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. Boston Beer’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $421,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John C. Geist sold 6,000 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.48, for a total value of $3,074,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,685 shares of company stock worth $3,917,380. 24.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Boston Beer by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in Boston Beer by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Boston Beer by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Boston Beer by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Boston Beer by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 65.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Beer Company Profile

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the production of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head Craft Brewery. Boston Beer produces alcohol beverages, including hard seltzer, malt beverages (“beers“), and hard cider at company-owned breweries and its cidery, and under contract arrangements at other brewery locations.

