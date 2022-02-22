Brokerages Anticipate American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Will Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Analysts expect American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.37 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for American Homes 4 Rent’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the highest is $0.38. American Homes 4 Rent posted earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will report full year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.37. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.62. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for American Homes 4 Rent.

AMH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.03.

NYSE AMH opened at $37.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.61. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $28.63 and a 52 week high of $44.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.29%.

In related news, CIO Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total transaction of $1,058,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 78,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter worth about $329,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter worth about $1,021,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter worth about $11,539,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

