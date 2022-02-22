Brokerages Anticipate AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) to Announce $1.27 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) will report earnings per share of $1.27 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for AMETEK’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.28 and the lowest is $1.27. AMETEK reported earnings per share of $1.07 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMETEK will report full-year earnings of $5.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.38 to $5.45. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.71 to $5.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AMETEK.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have weighed in on AME shares. Mizuho began coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $162.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on AMETEK in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AMETEK currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.00.

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,500 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total transaction of $208,935.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AME. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,098,000 after purchasing an additional 33,825 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 57.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 72,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,664,000 after purchasing an additional 26,465 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in AMETEK in the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in AMETEK in the second quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 49,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,647,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AME traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $127.44. 1,105,637 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,031,190. The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.95. AMETEK has a one year low of $117.80 and a one year high of $148.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.48 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is 18.82%.

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

