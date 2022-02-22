Brokerages Anticipate Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $768.73 Million

Brokerages expect Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) to announce $768.73 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Columbia Sportswear’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $745.90 million and the highest is $787.70 million. Columbia Sportswear posted sales of $625.61 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will report full year sales of $3.68 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.67 billion to $3.69 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.87 billion to $3.98 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Columbia Sportswear.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.60. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 18.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COLM. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. CL King upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Columbia Sportswear to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Columbia Sportswear presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.14.

Columbia Sportswear stock traded down $2.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $93.72. 418,545 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 469,338. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.90. Columbia Sportswear has a 52-week low of $87.03 and a 52-week high of $114.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Columbia Sportswear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.40%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 304.9% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 332 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 53.2% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 653.7% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,261 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.

