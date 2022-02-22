Brokerages Anticipate Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) Will Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) will report $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Corsair Gaming’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the lowest is $0.24. Corsair Gaming posted earnings per share of $0.58 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corsair Gaming will report full-year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.64. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $1.93. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Corsair Gaming.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $510.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.94 million. Corsair Gaming had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 25.54%. Corsair Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CRSR shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on Corsair Gaming from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corsair Gaming from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.13.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming during the third quarter valued at $94,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 21.4% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. 15.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CRSR traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,508,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,721,165. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.15. Corsair Gaming has a twelve month low of $17.68 and a twelve month high of $42.97.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

