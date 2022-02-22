Brokerages Anticipate LiveVox Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $31.91 Million

Analysts expect LiveVox Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX) to announce $31.91 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for LiveVox’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $32.24 million and the lowest is $31.70 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LiveVox will report full-year sales of $119.27 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $119.10 million to $119.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $146.20 million, with estimates ranging from $143.00 million to $149.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover LiveVox.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on LiveVox in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on LiveVox in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LiveVox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.20.

In related news, major shareholder Gate Private Equity In Golden purchased 253,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,252,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 20.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in LiveVox in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,026,000. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LiveVox in the third quarter worth approximately $8,329,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of LiveVox by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,045,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,386,000 after buying an additional 20,447 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of LiveVox during the second quarter worth $7,701,000. Finally, Leonard Green & Partners L.P. boosted its position in shares of LiveVox by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,635,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LVOX traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.99. The company had a trading volume of 3,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,818. LiveVox has a 52-week low of $4.20 and a 52-week high of $10.39. The company has a quick ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.92.

LiveVox Holding, Inc develops and provides cloud contact center software for businesses. Its products include Four Clouds, an outbound voice solution that enables to manage regulatory requirements with the option of three manual and one automated outbound dialing system; bundles, including two-way messaging, outbound campaigns and compliance, speech analytics, inbound contact center, and cloud interactive voice response (IVR) solutions; inbound voice solutions, which comprise automatic call distributor, IVR, and wallboards; and blended omnichannel solutions, such as voice, email, SMS, virtual agents, and webchat.

