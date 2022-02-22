Brokerages Anticipate The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) to Announce $0.15 EPS

Brokerages expect The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.15 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Pennant Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the highest is $0.15. The Pennant Group reported earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that The Pennant Group will report full-year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.78. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The Pennant Group.

Get The Pennant Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Pennant Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

PNTG opened at $14.13 on Friday. The Pennant Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.98 and a fifty-two week high of $61.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.35 and a 200-day moving average of $23.74. The company has a market capitalization of $402.38 million, a P/E ratio of 48.73 and a beta of 2.45.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PNTG. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of The Pennant Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 145.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in The Pennant Group by 270.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in The Pennant Group by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Pennant Group

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Pennant Group (PNTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Pennant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Pennant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.