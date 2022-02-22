Brokerages Anticipate WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.69 Billion

Analysts expect WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) to post $2.69 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for WEC Energy Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.40 billion and the highest is $2.91 billion. WEC Energy Group also posted sales of $2.69 billion in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that WEC Energy Group will report full-year sales of $8.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.36 billion to $9.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $8.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.45 billion to $9.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for WEC Energy Group.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 16.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis.

WEC has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Scotiabank raised WEC Energy Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.22.

WEC traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.80. 31,656 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,492,353. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.96. WEC Energy Group has a 12 month low of $80.55 and a 12 month high of $99.86. The stock has a market cap of $28.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.728 per share. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is presently 69.95%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

