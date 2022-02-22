Brokerages Expect 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) to Announce $0.04 EPS

Analysts expect that 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for 3D Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.10. 3D Systems reported earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 55.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that 3D Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.29. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow 3D Systems.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of 3D Systems from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of 3D Systems in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Shares of DDD stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.00. 33,009 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,811,753. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15, a P/E/G ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.86. 3D Systems has a 52-week low of $15.33 and a 52-week high of $45.55.

In related news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total value of $90,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 5,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $126,054.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,326 shares of company stock valued at $493,712 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 350.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 900 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,275 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 172.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,578 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 143.8% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,077 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

