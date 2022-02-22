Brokerages Expect Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Will Post Earnings of $1.82 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) will post $1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Continental Resources’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.48 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.13. Continental Resources posted earnings per share of $0.77 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 136.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Continental Resources will report full-year earnings of $7.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.35 to $8.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $8.61. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Continental Resources.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.09. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 29.04%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. Continental Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 130.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. KeyCorp raised their target price on Continental Resources from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Continental Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. StockNews.com cut Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Continental Resources from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Continental Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.48.

In other news, CFO John D. Hart sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total value of $452,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Harold Hamm bought 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.33 per share, with a total value of $5,541,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Continental Resources by 24.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,002,259 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $266,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,155 shares during the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Continental Resources by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,578,234 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $294,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,801 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Continental Resources by 3.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,051,935 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $94,704,000 after purchasing an additional 61,849 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Continental Resources by 84.6% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,964,128 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $90,645,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Continental Resources by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,806,414 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $80,855,000 after purchasing an additional 408,479 shares during the last quarter. 13.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CLR opened at $52.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.92. Continental Resources has a 52 week low of $21.72 and a 52 week high of $60.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.54%.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc is an independent oil producer engaged in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm’s operations include horizontal drilling and protecting groundwater. The company was founded by Harold G. Hamm in 1967 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Continental Resources (CLR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.