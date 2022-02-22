Brokerages Expect Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) will report earnings of $0.53 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Criteo’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the highest is $0.68. Criteo reported earnings of $0.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Criteo will report full-year earnings of $3.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $3.47. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.93 to $4.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Criteo.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.36. Criteo had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 5.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Criteo from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet upgraded Criteo from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Criteo from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Criteo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.38.

NASDAQ:CRTO traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.65. 470,447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,627. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.81. Criteo has a fifty-two week low of $29.30 and a fifty-two week high of $46.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 0.99.

In other news, EVP Ryan Damon sold 10,763 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total transaction of $441,390.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Megan Clarken sold 135,108 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total transaction of $5,473,225.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,996 shares of company stock valued at $5,918,707 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Criteo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Criteo by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Criteo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Criteo by 128.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Criteo by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Criteo Company Profile

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. Its solutions include Criteo Marketing Solutions, Criteo Shopper Graph, Criteo AI Engine, Criteo Retail Media, and Publisher Network.

