Brokerages Expect Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.08 Million

Equities analysts expect that Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) will announce sales of $33.08 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Mitek Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $32.23 million to $34.01 million. Mitek Systems reported sales of $28.77 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Mitek Systems will report full year sales of $139.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $136.02 million to $142.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $157.77 million, with estimates ranging from $154.54 million to $161.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Mitek Systems.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $32.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mitek Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.10.

NASDAQ:MITK traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.65. 31,301 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,444. Mitek Systems has a 12-month low of $13.52 and a 12-month high of $23.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $648.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.62 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 5.75 and a quick ratio of 5.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.22.

In related news, CTO Stephen Ritter sold 2,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total value of $43,999.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William K. Aulet sold 7,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $136,720.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,760 shares of company stock worth $655,426 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA purchased a new stake in Mitek Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $15,949,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 18.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 777,883 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,982,000 after purchasing an additional 122,382 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mitek Systems during the third quarter valued at about $477,000. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 21,900.0% during the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 0.5% during the third quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 256,950 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Mitek Systems, Inc engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

