Brokerages Expect Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) to Post -$0.23 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.23) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Stoneridge’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.26) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.20). Stoneridge reported earnings of $0.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 264.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stoneridge will report full-year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.55). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to $0.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Stoneridge.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stoneridge from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:SRI opened at $16.06 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.73. The company has a market capitalization of $436.48 million, a PE ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Stoneridge has a 1 year low of $13.64 and a 1 year high of $38.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 90.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 25.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,936 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 609.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,307 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,559 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 145.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,840 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 20.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,037 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

About Stoneridge

Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

