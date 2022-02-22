Brokerages Expect Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX) will report earnings per share of ($1.05) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Yumanity Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.09) to ($1.00). The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Yumanity Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.90) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.94) to ($3.84). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($4.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.00) to ($4.09). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Yumanity Therapeutics.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yumanity Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

YMTX stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.27. The company had a trading volume of 516 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,809. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.27. Yumanity Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $21.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 4,496 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Yumanity Therapeutics by 88,425.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 7,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Yumanity Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $106,000. Institutional investors own 37.41% of the company’s stock.

Yumanity Therapeutics Company Profile

Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceuticals company. It is accelerating the revolution in the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases through its transformative scientific foundation and drug discovery platform. Its platform is based on technology, which enables the rapid screening for novel disease targets and disease modifying drugs that can overcome toxicity in disease-causing gene networks, which usually results from an aberrant accumulation of misfolded proteins in the brain.

