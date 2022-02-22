Brokerages Set BNP Paribas SA (EPA:BNP) Target Price at €71.29

Shares of BNP Paribas SA (EPA:BNP) have been assigned an average recommendation of “N/A” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €71.29 ($81.01).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($85.23) price target on BNP Paribas in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays set a €62.30 ($70.80) price target on BNP Paribas in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley set a €78.00 ($88.64) price target on BNP Paribas in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group set a €69.60 ($79.09) target price on BNP Paribas in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €75.00 ($85.23) target price on BNP Paribas in a report on Friday, December 17th.

Get BNP Paribas alerts:

Shares of EPA:BNP traded down €0.86 ($0.98) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €61.06 ($69.39). The company had a trading volume of 3,342,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,880,000. BNP Paribas has a 12 month low of €57.24 ($65.05) and a 12 month high of €69.17 ($78.60). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €62.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of €58.17.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.