Brokerages Set Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Target Price at $372.05

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $372.05.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Coinbase Global from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Coinbase Global from $300.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price target (down from $352.00) on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on Coinbase Global from $330.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.
In other news, insider Surojit Chatterjee sold 30,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.25, for a total transaction of $8,767,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Emilie Choi sold 5,804 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.00, for a total value of $1,880,496.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 146,048 shares of company stock worth $42,861,117.
Coinbase Global stock traded down $15.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $173.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,135,568. Coinbase Global has a 1 year low of $162.20 and a 1 year high of $429.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $221.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $259.17.
Coinbase Global Company Profile
Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.
