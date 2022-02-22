Brokerages Set Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Target Price at $372.05

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $372.05.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Coinbase Global from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Coinbase Global from $300.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price target (down from $352.00) on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on Coinbase Global from $330.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

In other news, insider Surojit Chatterjee sold 30,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.25, for a total transaction of $8,767,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Emilie Choi sold 5,804 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.00, for a total value of $1,880,496.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 146,048 shares of company stock worth $42,861,117.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $286,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $309,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Coinbase Global by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,951 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $5,540,000 after acquiring an additional 5,486 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Sozo Ventures GP II L.P. purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $273,832,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.28% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global stock traded down $15.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $173.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,135,568. Coinbase Global has a 1 year low of $162.20 and a 1 year high of $429.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $221.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $259.17.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

