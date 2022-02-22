Brokerages Set Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Price Target at $49.33

Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.33.
A number of brokerages have commented on GIL. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Gildan Activewear from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Desjardins upped their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$52.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities lowered Gildan Activewear to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th.
GIL traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.54. The company had a trading volume of 49,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,862. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.39. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.47. Gildan Activewear has a 1 year low of $26.10 and a 1 year high of $43.63.
Gildan Activewear Company Profile
Gildan Activewear, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, Alstyle, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, GOLD TOE, Anvil, Secret, Silks, and Peds.
