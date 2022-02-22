Brokerages Set Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Price Target at $24.91

Shares of Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.91.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on INGXF shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$26.50 to C$20.25 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. CIBC upgraded Innergex Renewable Energy to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$28.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd.

Innergex Renewable Energy stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.54. 9,336 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,925. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 52 week low of $12.96 and a 52 week high of $19.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.51 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.28.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.1431 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -68.29%.

About Innergex Renewable Energy

Innergex Renewable Energy, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, and operations of run-of-river hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar photovoltaic farms, and geothermal power generation plants. It operates through the following segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

