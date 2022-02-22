Brokerages Set SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC) Price Target at C$42.54

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$42.54.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SNC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$47.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$42.00 to C$39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. increased their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Get SNC-Lavalin Group alerts:

TSE SNC traded down C$0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$28.24. 149,004 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,555. The company has a market cap of C$4.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 301.16. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 12-month low of C$24.70 and a 12-month high of C$38.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$29.47 and a 200 day moving average of C$32.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.57.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.