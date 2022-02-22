Brokerages Set Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) PT at $235.00

Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $235.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CYBBF shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 225 ($3.06) to GBX 240 ($3.26) in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 220 ($2.99) to GBX 230 ($3.13) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Virgin Money UK from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CYBBF opened at $2.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.40. Virgin Money UK has a fifty-two week low of $2.17 and a fifty-two week high of $2.17.

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.

