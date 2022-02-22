Brokerages Set Weave Communications Inc (NYSE:WEAV) Target Price at $23.78

Weave Communications Inc (NYSE:WEAV) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.78.

WEAV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Weave Communications in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on Weave Communications in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Weave Communications in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on Weave Communications from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Weave Communications in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WEAV. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Weave Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Weave Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $490,000. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Weave Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,140,000. Deer Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weave Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,862,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in shares of Weave Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,418,000. 13.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WEAV opened at $9.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.84. Weave Communications has a twelve month low of $7.91 and a twelve month high of $22.40.

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $30.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.18 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Weave Communications will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About Weave Communications

Weave Communications Inc provides all-in-one customer communications and engagement software platform for small and medium-sized businesses. Weave Communications Inc is based in LEHI, Utah.

