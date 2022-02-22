Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Has $1.28 Million Stock Holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,690 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics were worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,224,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,720,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $362,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000. 99.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cerevel Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, insider John Renger sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $750,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 74,422 shares of company stock worth $2,319,215 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CERE opened at $24.00 on Tuesday. Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $12.01 and a one year high of $46.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -15.79 and a beta of 2.88.

CERE has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cerevel Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cerevel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Cerevel Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Cerevel Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Cerevel Therapeutics from $33.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cerevel Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.71.

Cerevel Therapeutics Company Profile

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing CVL-231, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase II proof-of-concept trials in drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal onset epilepsy, as well as Phase I proof-of-principle trial for acute anxiety.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.