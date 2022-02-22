Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Makes New $2.06 Million Investment in Vtex (NYSE:VTEX)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 100,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,061,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Vtex at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vtex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,504,000. Gavea Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in shares of Vtex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,647,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Vtex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,551,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vtex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,799,000. Finally, VELT Partners Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in Vtex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,552,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.72% of the company’s stock.

VTEX has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Vtex from $25.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vtex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Vtex in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Vtex in a report on Saturday, February 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Vtex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.29.

NYSE VTEX opened at $7.66 on Tuesday. Vtex has a fifty-two week low of $6.09 and a fifty-two week high of $33.36. The company has a current ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.21.

Vtex Company Profile

VTEX provides a software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. The company’s platform enables customers to execute commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating and managing orders across channels and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

