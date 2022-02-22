Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Makes New $933,000 Investment in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 51,947 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Delek US as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DK. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Delek US in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,051,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Delek US by 660.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 369,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,994,000 after purchasing an additional 321,118 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Delek US by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,135,413 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,398,000 after purchasing an additional 254,864 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Delek US by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 923,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,966,000 after purchasing an additional 242,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Delek US by 142.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 349,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,558,000 after purchasing an additional 205,526 shares in the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DK shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Delek US from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Delek US from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Delek US from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Delek US from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

In related news, Director Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total value of $294,279.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders sold a total of 157,003 shares of company stock valued at $6,778,263 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DK opened at $17.75 on Tuesday. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $13.48 and a one year high of $27.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.92.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

