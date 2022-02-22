BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.07) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for BTRS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.05). BTRS reported earnings of ($0.61) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 88.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BTRS will report full year earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.36). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.07). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover BTRS.

A number of analysts recently commented on BTRS shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on BTRS from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BTRS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on BTRS in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on BTRS from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BTRS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.60.

In related news, CEO Flint A. Lane bought 65,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $459,298.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Juli Spottiswood bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.82 per share, for a total transaction of $68,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 111,000 shares of company stock worth $770,478.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BTRS. W Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BTRS during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,976,000. Senvest Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BTRS by 230.3% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 8,413,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,795,000 after buying an additional 5,866,172 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BTRS by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,577,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,867,000 after buying an additional 4,322,998 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in BTRS during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,765,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in BTRS by 778.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,241,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BTRS traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.15. 1,471,317 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 813,480. The company has a market cap of $975.57 million, a PE ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 0.37. BTRS has a fifty-two week low of $5.52 and a fifty-two week high of $18.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.77.

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

