Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Lifted to “Buy” at Berenberg Bank

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
BURL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $316.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $354.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $350.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Loop Capital cut shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $255.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Burlington Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $337.24.
Shares of NYSE:BURL opened at $221.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a PE ratio of 33.80 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $250.31 and its 200 day moving average is $279.72. Burlington Stores has a 52 week low of $206.70 and a 52 week high of $357.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $345,031,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 149.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,939,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,910,000 after buying an additional 1,160,452 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,530,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,223,000 after buying an additional 725,000 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 30.6% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,729,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,930,000 after buying an additional 639,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 4.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,508,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,739,688,000 after buying an additional 382,870 shares during the last quarter.
Burlington Stores Company Profile
Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.
