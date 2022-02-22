Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Lifted to “Buy” at Berenberg Bank

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

BURL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $316.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $354.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $350.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Loop Capital cut shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $255.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Burlington Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $337.24.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BURL opened at $221.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a PE ratio of 33.80 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $250.31 and its 200 day moving average is $279.72. Burlington Stores has a 52 week low of $206.70 and a 52 week high of $357.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 94.30%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $345,031,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 149.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,939,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,910,000 after buying an additional 1,160,452 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,530,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,223,000 after buying an additional 725,000 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 30.6% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,729,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,930,000 after buying an additional 639,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 4.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,508,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,739,688,000 after buying an additional 382,870 shares during the last quarter.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.