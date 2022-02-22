Cable One (CABO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect Cable One to post earnings of $12.09 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE CABO opened at $1,474.87 on Tuesday. Cable One has a one year low of $1,441.78 and a one year high of $2,136.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,610.67 and a 200 day moving average of $1,784.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44 and a beta of 0.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.47%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CABO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cable One from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Cable One from $2,671.00 to $2,480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cable One has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,157.83.

In related news, CFO Steven Scott Cochran sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,741.11, for a total transaction of $130,583.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CABO. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Cable One by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Cable One by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cable One in the 4th quarter worth approximately $712,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Cable One by 614.3% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Cable One by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. 88.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cable One

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

